Martin Landaluce will face Taro Daniel (No. 112) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Monday, July 24.

Against the underdog Landaluce (+290), Daniel is favored (-400) to make it to the Round of 16.

Taro Daniel vs. Martin Landaluce Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Taro Daniel vs. Martin Landaluce Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taro Daniel has an 80.0% chance to win.

Taro Daniel Martin Landaluce -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 64.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.7

Taro Daniel vs. Martin Landaluce Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Swiss Open Gstaad, Daniel was defeated by No. 90-ranked Pedro Cachin, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32.

In his last match on April 26, 2023, Landaluce was defeated 2-6, 1-6 against Richard Gasquet in the Round of 128 of the Mutua Madrid Open.

In his 55 matches over the past year across all court types, Daniel has played an average of 23.5 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Daniel has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.9 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Landaluce has averaged 19.7 games per match (19.7 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 33.9% of the games.

On clay, Landaluce has played two matches and averaged 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Daniel and Landaluce have played in the last five years.

