In the Hamburg European Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 122-ranked Thiago Monteiro meets No. 229 Guido Pella.

In the Round of 32, Monteiro is the favorite against Pella, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.

Thiago Monteiro vs. Guido Pella Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Monteiro vs. Guido Pella Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Monteiro has a 55.6% chance to win.

Thiago Monteiro Guido Pella -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Thiago Monteiro vs. Guido Pella Trends and Insights

Monteiro is still in the tournament despite coming up short 4-6, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Thiago Seyboth Wild.

In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Pella was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 92-ranked Roman Safiullin, 6-7, 4-6, 0-6.

Through 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Monteiro has played 26.5 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.6% of them.

Monteiro has played 23 matches on clay over the past year, and 26.7 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Pella has played 18 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.0% of the games. He averages 29.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On clay, Pella has played eight matches and averaged 26.4 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Monteiro and Pella each own one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on March 9, 2023, with Pella securing the win 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Monteiro and Pella, each securing three sets against the other.

Pella and Monteiro have matched up in 64 total games, with Pella taking 33 and Monteiro securing 31.

Monteiro and Pella have squared off two times, averaging 32 games and three sets per match.

