In the Hamburg European Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 55-ranked Laslo Djere versus No. 34 Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Etcheverry is the favorite (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Djere, who is +130.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 62.3% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Laslo Djere -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

Etcheverry most recently played on July 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open, and the match finished in a 6-4, 1-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner .

In his last match on July 17, 2023, Djere came up short 0-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Zizou Bergs in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Etcheverry has played 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.6% of them.

On clay, Etcheverry has played 28 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.6% of games.

In his 55 matches in the past year across all court types, Djere is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.7% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Djere has played 19 matches and averaged 22.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and Djere have not matched up on the court.

