Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Laslo Djere: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hamburg European Open
In the Hamburg European Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 55-ranked Laslo Djere versus No. 34 Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Etcheverry is the favorite (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Djere, who is +130.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Laslo Djere Match Information
- Tournament: The Hamburg European Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Laslo Djere
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|54.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.9
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights
- Etcheverry most recently played on July 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open, and the match finished in a 6-4, 1-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner .
- In his last match on July 17, 2023, Djere came up short 0-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Zizou Bergs in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.
- Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Etcheverry has played 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.6% of them.
- On clay, Etcheverry has played 28 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.6% of games.
- In his 55 matches in the past year across all court types, Djere is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.7% of those games.
- On clay surfaces, Djere has played 19 matches and averaged 22.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and Djere have not matched up on the court.
