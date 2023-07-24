In the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 40-ranked Ugo Humbert meets No. 86 Constant Lestienne.

Humbert carries -300 odds to claim a win against Lestienne (+220).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ugo Humbert vs. Constant Lestienne Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ugo Humbert vs. Constant Lestienne Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 75.0% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Constant Lestienne -300 Odds to Win Match +220 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ugo Humbert vs. Constant Lestienne Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Hall of Fame Open, Humbert was eliminated by No. 38-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 4-6, 3-6, in the semifinals.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open, Lestienne was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 5-7 versus James Duckworth.

Humbert has played 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.6 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Humbert has played an average of 23.8 games (20.9 in best-of-three matches).

Lestienne has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 47.3% of the games.

Lestienne has played 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.7 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set while winning 49.3% of games.

In the one match between Humbert and Lestienne dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Vancouver, Canada Men Singles 2022 semifinals, Lestienne won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Lestienne has clinched two sets against Humbert (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Humbert's one.

Lestienne has taken 16 games (53.3% win rate) against Humbert, who has secured 14 games.

Humbert and Lestienne have played one time, averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.