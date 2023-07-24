In the Round of 32 of the Hamburg on Monday, Viktoriya Tomova (ranked No. 97) faces Nadia Podoroska (No. 80).

Podoroska carries -175 odds to earn a win against Tomova (+135).

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Nadia Podoroska Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Nadia Podoroska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nadia Podoroska has a 63.6% chance to win.

Viktoriya Tomova Nadia Podoroska +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 45.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.2

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Nadia Podoroska Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Tomova was eliminated by No. 89-ranked Katie Boulter, 0-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

In her last match in the semifinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Podoroska lost 6-7, 6-3, 3-6 versus Maria Timofeeva.

In her 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tomova has played an average of 21.2 games.

On clay, Tomova has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 23.5 games per match while winning 49.4% of games.

In her 26 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Podoroska is averaging 20.7 games per match while winning 47.8% of those games.

On clay, Podoroska has played 11 matches and averaged 20.6 games per match and 8.4 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Tomova and Podoroska have not met on the court.

