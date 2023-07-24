Yibing Wu vs. Corentin Moutet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Truist Atlanta Open
In the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on Monday, Yibing Wu (ranked No. 78) meets Corentin Moutet (No. 73).
In this Round of 32 match versus Moutet (+120), Wu is favored with -155 odds.
Yibing Wu vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information
- Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Yibing Wu vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yibing Wu has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Yibing Wu
|Corentin Moutet
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|52.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.2
Yibing Wu vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Wu was eliminated by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 6-7, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128.
- In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open, Moutet went down 3-6, 4-6 against John Isner.
- Wu has played 31 matches over the past year across all court types, and 27.0 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Wu has played 29.1 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In his 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Moutet is averaging 26.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of those games.
- Moutet is averaging 27.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 19 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Wu and Moutet each own one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on January 15, 2023, with Moutet securing the win 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
- Wu and Moutet have played seven total sets, with Wu securing four of them and Moutet three.
- Wu has taken 37 games (50.7% win rate) against Moutet, who has secured 36 games.
- In two matches between Wu and Moutet, they have played 36.5 games and 3.5 sets per match on average.
