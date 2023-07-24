In the Hamburg Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 184-ranked Elsa Jacquemot against No. 58 Yulia Putintseva.

Compared to the underdog Jacquemot (+210), Putintseva is the favorite (-275) to advance to the Round of 16.

Yulia Putintseva vs. Elsa Jacquemot Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Yulia Putintseva vs. Elsa Jacquemot Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 73.3% chance to win.

Yulia Putintseva Elsa Jacquemot -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Yulia Putintseva vs. Elsa Jacquemot Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 19, 2023 (her most recent match), Putintseva lost to Claire Liu 3-6, 6-7.

Jacquemot won 7-5, 6-0 versus Kathleen Kanev in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Putintseva has played 22.1 games per match and won 49.8% of them.

Putintseva has played 14 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.5 games per match.

Jacquemot has averaged 20.0 games per match in her 12 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.6% of the games.

Jacquemot has averaged 18.7 games per match and 8.2 games per set in seven matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Putintseva and Jacquemot have played in the last five years.

