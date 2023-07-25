In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 65-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas takes on No. 104 Jaume Munar.

Against the underdog Ramos-Vinolas (+145), Munar is favored (-190) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Jaume Munar Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Jaume Munar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaume Munar has a 65.5% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Jaume Munar +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Jaume Munar Trends and Insights

Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 90-ranked Pedro Cachin, 6-3, 0-6, 5-7, in the finals at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

In his last match in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad, Munar lost 3-6, 3-6 against Cachin.

In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.4 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 27 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.6 games (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

Munar has played 47 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.8% of those games.

Munar has averaged 22.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 23 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

On January 14, 2020, Ramos-Vinolas and Munar met in the Adelaide International 1 Round of 16. Ramos-Vinolas came out on top 7-6, 6-3.

In two total sets against one another, Ramos-Vinolas has clinched two, while Munar has claimed zero.

Ramos-Vinolas and Munar have matched up for 22 total games, and Ramos-Vinolas has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

In one match between Ramos-Vinolas and Munar, they have played 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.