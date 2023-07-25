On Tuesday, Karolina Muchova (No. 18 in the world) takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 75) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

With -550 odds, Muchova is favored over Sasnovich (+350) in this match.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Karolina Muchova +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +333 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 37.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Sasnovich was defeated by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.

In her last match on July 6, 2023, Muchova was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 1-6 against Jule Niemeier in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Sasnovich has played 22.4 games per match and won 48.7% of them.

Sasnovich has played 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.2 games per match.

Muchova has averaged 22.2 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 55.8% of the games.

Muchova has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 57.2% of games.

This is the first time that Sasnovich and Muchova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

