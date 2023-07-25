On Tuesday, Karolina Muchova (No. 18 in the world) takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 75) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

With -550 odds, Muchova is favored over Sasnovich (+350) in this match.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

  • Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, July 25
  • Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
  • Location: Warsaw, Poland
  • Court Surface: Hard

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Karolina Muchova
+350 Odds to Win Match -550
+4000 Odds to Win Tournament +333
22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6%
2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1%
37.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

  • In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Sasnovich was defeated by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.
  • In her last match on July 6, 2023, Muchova was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 1-6 against Jule Niemeier in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Sasnovich has played 22.4 games per match and won 48.7% of them.
  • Sasnovich has played 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.2 games per match.
  • Muchova has averaged 22.2 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 55.8% of the games.
  • Muchova has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 57.2% of games.
  • This is the first time that Sasnovich and Muchova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

