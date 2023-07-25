In the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 95-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage versus No. 200 Ankita Raina.

Burrage is favored (-450) in this match, compared to the underdog Raina, who is +310.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ankita Raina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ankita Raina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jodie Anna Burrage has an 81.8% chance to win.

Ankita Raina Jodie Anna Burrage +310 Odds to Win Match -450 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 40.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ankita Raina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

Raina is looking to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 266-ranked Joanna Garland in Monday's qualifying round.

Burrage last played on July 5, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 0-6, 2-6 by No. 10-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Through 11 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Raina has played 23.8 games per match and won 48.9% of them.

Raina has played six matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.7 games per match.

Burrage is averaging 23.1 games per match through her 23 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.4% of those games.

In nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Burrage has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 50.3% of those games.

Raina and Burrage have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.