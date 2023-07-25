The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Yankee Stadium

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 61 of 92 games this year (66.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (20.7%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.4% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 40 .304 AVG .190 .377 OBP .291 .492 SLG .281 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 41/19 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings