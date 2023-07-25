Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 25
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 61 of 92 games this year (66.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (20.7%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|40
|.304
|AVG
|.190
|.377
|OBP
|.291
|.492
|SLG
|.281
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|41/19
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
