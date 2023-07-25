No. 80-ranked Arthur Rinderknech will meet No. 431 Gianmarco Ferrari in the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25.

Rinderknech is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Ferrari, who is +225.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Gianmarco Ferrari Match Information

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Gianmarco Ferrari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 77.8% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Gianmarco Ferrari -350 Odds to Win Match +225 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Gianmarco Ferrari Trends and Insights

Rinderknech lost 2-6, 6-2, 3-6 against Facundo Bagnis in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad (his last match).

Ferrari will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 397-ranked Vladyslav Orlov in the qualifying round on Monday.

Rinderknech has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.1 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Rinderknech has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Ferrari has averaged 23.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) through his five matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 45.7% of the games.

Ferrari has averaged 23.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through two matches on clay courts in the past year.

Rinderknech and Ferrari have not competed against each other since 2015.

