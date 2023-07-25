In a match slated for Tuesday, Jelle Sels (No. 194 in rankings) will take on Aziz Dougaz (No. 227) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

With -135 odds, Dougaz is favored over Sels (-105) in this match.

Aziz Dougaz vs. Jelle Sels Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Aziz Dougaz vs. Jelle Sels Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aziz Dougaz has a 57.4% chance to win.

Aziz Dougaz Jelle Sels -135 Odds to Win Match -105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 54.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.4

Aziz Dougaz vs. Jelle Sels Trends and Insights

Dougaz lost 3-6, 1-6 against Jurij Rodionov in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (his last match).

Sels last played on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was taken down 4-6, 4-6 by No. 131-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Through eight matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Dougaz has played 18.8 games per match (18.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 38.0% of them.

In the past 12 months, Sels has competed in five total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 33.7% of the games. He averages 18.4 games per match (18.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set.

In two matches on clay courts in the past year, Sels has averaged 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 34.2% of the games.

Dougaz and Sels have met one time dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Salinas 2, Ecuador Men Singles Round of 32. Dougaz claimed victory in that match 7-6, 7-5.

Dougaz has taken two sets versus Sels (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Sels' zero.

Dougaz has taken down Sels in 14 of 25 total games between them, good for a 56.0% winning percentage.

Dougaz and Sels have squared off one time, averaging 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

