On Tuesday, Andrey Rublev (No. 7 in the world) meets Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 54) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

Rublev carries -650 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Zapata Miralles (+400).

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

  • Tournament: The Hamburg European Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, July 25
  • Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
  • Location: Hamburg, Germany
  • Court Surface: Clay

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 86.7% chance to win.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Andrey Rublev
+400 Odds to Win Match -650
+5000 Odds to Win Tournament +400
20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7%
2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0%
37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

  • Zapata Miralles lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 versus Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open (his last match).
  • On July 23, 2023, Rublev won his most recent match, 7-6, 6-0, over Casper Ruud in the finals of the Nordea Open.
  • Zapata Miralles has played 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.0 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches).
  • On clay, Zapata Miralles has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.6% of games.
  • In his 81 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rublev is averaging 26.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.7% of those games.
  • Rublev has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 22 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
  • This is the first time that Zapata Miralles and Rublev have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

