Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hamburg European Open
On Tuesday, Andrey Rublev (No. 7 in the world) meets Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 54) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.
Rublev carries -650 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Zapata Miralles (+400).
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information
- Tournament: The Hamburg European Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 25
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|Andrey Rublev
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|37.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.6
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights
- Zapata Miralles lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 versus Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open (his last match).
- On July 23, 2023, Rublev won his most recent match, 7-6, 6-0, over Casper Ruud in the finals of the Nordea Open.
- Zapata Miralles has played 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.0 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches).
- On clay, Zapata Miralles has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.6% of games.
- In his 81 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rublev is averaging 26.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.7% of those games.
- Rublev has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 22 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Zapata Miralles and Rublev have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
