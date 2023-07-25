On Tuesday, Andrey Rublev (No. 7 in the world) meets Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 54) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

Rublev carries -650 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Zapata Miralles (+400).

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 86.7% chance to win.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Andrey Rublev +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

Zapata Miralles lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 versus Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open (his last match).

On July 23, 2023, Rublev won his most recent match, 7-6, 6-0, over Casper Ruud in the finals of the Nordea Open.

Zapata Miralles has played 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.0 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Zapata Miralles has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.6% of games.

In his 81 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rublev is averaging 26.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.7% of those games.

Rublev has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 22 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Zapata Miralles and Rublev have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

