Kaia Kanepi (No. 93) will take on Bernarda Pera (No. 56) in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg on Tuesday, July 25.

In the Round of 16, Kanepi is the favorite against Pera, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Bernarda Pera vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bernarda Pera vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaia Kanepi has a 55.6% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Kaia Kanepi +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bernarda Pera vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Pera defeated No. 201-ranked Zeynep Sonmez, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Kanepi took home the win 6-1, 6-4 versus Kaja Juvan in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Pera has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.4 games per match.

On clay, Pera has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 22.1 games per match while winning 51.0% of games.

Kanepi has averaged 23.5 games per match through her 31 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.2% of the games.

On clay courts, Kanepi has played six matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Pera and Kanepi have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.