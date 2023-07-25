Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.
- This year, McKinney has totaled at least one hit in 18 of 31 games (58.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (16.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|.288
|AVG
|.152
|.373
|OBP
|.222
|.654
|SLG
|.182
|8
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|10/7
|K/BB
|13/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
