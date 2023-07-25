On Tuesday, Sebastian Baez (No. 64 in the world) faces Casper Ruud (No. 4) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

With -400 odds, Ruud is favored over Baez (+280) in this matchup.

Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 80.0% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Sebastian Baez -400 Odds to Win Match +280 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

Ruud last hit the court on July 23, 2023 in the finals of the Nordea Open, and the match finished in a 6-7, 0-6 loss to No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev .

Baez last played on July 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open and was defeated 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 by No. 113-ranked Federico Coria.

In his 62 matches over the past year across all court types, Ruud has played an average of 27.7 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Ruud has played 28 matches over the past year, totaling 25.4 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.3% of games.

Baez has averaged 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.2% of the games.

In 26 matches on clay courts in the past year, Baez has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.

Ruud and Baez have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Millennium Estoril Open quarterfinals. Ruud was victorious in that match 6-3, 6-0.

In terms of sets, Ruud has won two versus Baez (100.0%), while Baez has claimed zero.

Ruud and Baez have squared off in 15 total games, with Ruud taking 12 and Baez capturing three.

In one match between Ruud and Baez, they have played 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

