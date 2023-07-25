No. 159-ranked Celine Naef will take on No. 42 Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25.

In the Round of 32, Cocciaretto is favored over Naef, with -300 odds compared to the underdog's +220.

Celine Naef vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Celine Naef vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 75.0% chance to win.

Celine Naef Elisabetta Cocciaretto +220 Odds to Win Match -300 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

Celine Naef vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

Naef most recently competed on July 4, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and the match finished in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 23-ranked Anastasia Potapova .

Cocciaretto is coming off a 3-6, 6-4, 0-6 loss at the hands of No. 85-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Round of 32 at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

In her eight matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Naef has played an average of 22.3 games.

On clay, Naef has played one match over the past year, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 38.1% of games.

Cocciaretto is averaging 20.7 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.5% of those games.

On clay, Cocciaretto has played 11 matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Naef and Cocciaretto have not matched up against each other since 2015.

