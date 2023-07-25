In the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 128-ranked Daria Snigur versus No. 91 Clara Tauson.

In this Round of 32 match, Tauson is the favorite (-275) versus Snigur (+210) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Clara Tauson vs. Daria Snigur Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Clara Tauson vs. Daria Snigur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 73.3% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Daria Snigur -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Clara Tauson vs. Daria Snigur Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 29, 2023 (her last match), Tauson was dropped by Viktoria Kuzmova 5-7, 6-4, 3-6.

Snigur last played on June 27, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was defeated 6-7, 4-6 by No. 85-ranked Arantxa Rus.

Tauson has played 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match.

Tauson has played 11 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 18.9 games per match.

In the past year, Snigur has played 17 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.4% of the games. She averages 23.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On hard courts, Snigur has played 11 matches and averaged 25.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Tauson and Snigur have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.