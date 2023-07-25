Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (102 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 54.9% of his games this season (39 of 71), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had an RBI in 15 games this season (21.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year (30 of 71), with two or more runs six times (8.5%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.288
|AVG
|.207
|.346
|OBP
|.267
|.483
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|39/8
|K/BB
|46/8
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (10-7) takes the mound for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.36), 51st in WHIP (1.368), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
