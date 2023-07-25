Dalibor Svrcina vs. Matteo Gigante: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023
No. 167-ranked Dalibor Svrcina will take on No. 209 Matteo Gigante in the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25.
Svrcina carries -145 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Gigante (+105).
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Matteo Gigante Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 25
- Venue: Tennisclub Zug
- Location: Zug, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Matteo Gigante Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dalibor Svrcina has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Dalibor Svrcina
|Matteo Gigante
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|49.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.5
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Matteo Gigante Trends and Insights
- In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Svrcina was beaten by No. 208-ranked Altug Celikbilek, 0-6, 7-5, 2-6, in the qualifying round.
- In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 (his previous tournament), Gigante was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 264-ranked Michael Geerts, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6.
- Through 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Svrcina has played 22.0 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 45.8% of them.
- Svrcina has played three matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 17.0 games per match (17.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In his eight matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Gigante is averaging 24.6 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.
- Gigante has averaged 25.8 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in five matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.
- Svrcina and Gigante have not competed against each other since 2015.
