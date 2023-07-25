No. 167-ranked Dalibor Svrcina will take on No. 209 Matteo Gigante in the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25.

Svrcina carries -145 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Gigante (+105).

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Matteo Gigante Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Matteo Gigante Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dalibor Svrcina has a 59.2% chance to win.

Dalibor Svrcina Matteo Gigante -145 Odds to Win Match +105 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Matteo Gigante Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Svrcina was beaten by No. 208-ranked Altug Celikbilek, 0-6, 7-5, 2-6, in the qualifying round.

In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 (his previous tournament), Gigante was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 264-ranked Michael Geerts, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6.

Through 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Svrcina has played 22.0 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 45.8% of them.

Svrcina has played three matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 17.0 games per match (17.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his eight matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Gigante is averaging 24.6 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.

Gigante has averaged 25.8 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in five matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Svrcina and Gigante have not competed against each other since 2015.

