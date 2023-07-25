In the Hamburg Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 47-ranked Jasmine Paolini versus No. 225 Daria Saville.

Compared to the underdog Saville (+190), Paolini is favored (-250) to get to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daria Saville vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daria Saville vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jasmine Paolini has a 71.4% chance to win.

Daria Saville Jasmine Paolini +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daria Saville vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 195-ranked Sinja Kraus 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday, Saville advanced to the Round of 32.

In her most recent match on July 23, 2023, Paolini came up short 4-6, 6-1, 1-6 against Qinwen Zheng in the finals of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

In her 17 matches over the past year across all court types, Saville has played an average of 19.5 games.

Saville has played three matches on clay over the past year, and 25.0 games per match.

Paolini has averaged 22.0 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.6% of the games.

Paolini has averaged 23.0 games per match and 8.9 games per set through 14 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Saville and Paolini have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.