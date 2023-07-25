In the Round of 16 of the Hamburg on Tuesday, Julia Grabher (ranked No. 61) takes on Diana Shnaider (No. 101).

With -175 odds, Shnaider is favored over Grabher (+135) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Diana Shnaider vs. Julia Grabher Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diana Shnaider vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has a 63.6% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Julia Grabher -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diana Shnaider vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights

Shnaider took down Polina Kudermetova 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Grabher made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 224-ranked Miriam Bianca Bulgaru 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.

In her 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shnaider has played an average of 21.6 games.

Shnaider has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 20.1 games per match.

Grabher has played 36 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 47.7% of those games.

On clay courts, Grabher has played 20 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Shnaider and Grabher have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.