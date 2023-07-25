In the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Tuesday, Fiona Ferro (ranked No. 257) takes on Diane Parry (No. 90).

Compared to the underdog Ferro (+100), Parry is favored (-125) to make it to the Round of 16.

Diane Parry vs. Fiona Ferro Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Diane Parry vs. Fiona Ferro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diane Parry has a 55.6% chance to win.

Diane Parry Fiona Ferro -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Diane Parry vs. Fiona Ferro Trends and Insights

Parry is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 26-ranked Qinwen Zheng, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open, Ferro was defeated 6-7, 1-6 against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

Parry has played 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match.

On clay, Parry has played five matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 49.1% of games.

Ferro has played six matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.0 games per match and winning 45.0% of those games.

On clay, Ferro has played five matches and averaged 20.6 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

In the lone match between Parry and Ferro dating back to 2015, in the Grand est open 88 Round of 16, Ferro came out on top 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Ferro and Parry have competed in three sets against on another, with Ferro winning two of them.

Ferro has taken down Parry in 16 of 29 total games between them, good for a 55.2% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Parry and Ferro are averaging 29.0 games and 3.0 sets.

