DJ LeMahieu and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (88 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets and Justin Verlander on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .233 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

LeMahieu is batting .222 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 85), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 22 games this season (25.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.1%).

In 34.1% of his games this year (29 of 85), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .256 AVG .209 .322 OBP .272 .442 SLG .307 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 19 RBI 9 38/13 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings