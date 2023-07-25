DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (88 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets and Justin Verlander on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .233 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- LeMahieu is batting .222 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 85), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 22 games this season (25.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.1%).
- In 34.1% of his games this year (29 of 85), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.256
|AVG
|.209
|.322
|OBP
|.272
|.442
|SLG
|.307
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|38/13
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went eight innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.