On Tuesday, Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18 in the world) meets Elias Ymer (No. 186) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

Musetti has -650 odds to claim a win against Ymer (+400).

Elias Ymer vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Elias Ymer vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has an 86.7% chance to win.

Elias Ymer Lorenzo Musetti +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +700 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 38.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.5

Elias Ymer vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

Ymer is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 159-ranked Jozef Kovalik in Sunday's qualifying round.

In the Nordea Open (his most recent tournament), Musetti was taken down in the semifinals by No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud, 3-6, 5-7.

Ymer has played 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his 21 matches on clay over the past year, Ymer has played an average of 22.4 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Musetti has played 63 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.5% of those games.

Musetti has averaged 22.3 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set in 28 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Ymer and Musetti have not matched up against each other since 2015.

