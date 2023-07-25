In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 110-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo against No. 87 Fabian Marozsan.

Marozsan carries -200 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 against Cerundolo (+155).

Fabian Marozsan vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Fabian Marozsan vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Fabian Marozsan has a 66.7% chance to win.

Fabian Marozsan Juan Manuel Cerundolo -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Fabian Marozsan vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Marozsan was eliminated by No. 123-ranked David Goffin, 2-6, 7-5, 2-6, 0-6, in the Round of 128.

In the Nordea Open (his last tournament), Cerundolo was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 96-ranked Alexander Shevchenko, 3-6, 3-6.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Marozsan has played 24.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.4% of them.

Marozsan has played 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo is averaging 21.3 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 26 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.1% of those games.

On clay, Cerundolo has played 24 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

Marozsan and Cerundolo have not matched up against each other since 2015.

