On Tuesday, Frederico Ferreira Silva (No. 211 in the world) takes on Harold Mayot (No. 182) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 match versus Ferreira Silva (+115), Mayot is favored with -160 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Frederico Ferreira Silva vs. Harold Mayot Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Frederico Ferreira Silva vs. Harold Mayot Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harold Mayot has a 61.5% chance to win.

Frederico Ferreira Silva Harold Mayot +115 Odds to Win Match -160 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Frederico Ferreira Silva vs. Harold Mayot Trends and Insights

Ferreira Silva came up short 5-7, 4-6, 4-6 against Matteo Arnaldi in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (his last match).

Mayot last played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 6-7, 5-7 by No. 308-ranked Guido Pella.

Ferreira Silva has played nine matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Ferreira Silva has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.7% of games.

In his seven matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Mayot is averaging 25.1 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.2% of those games.

On clay, Mayot has played one match and averaged 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 12.0 games per set.

Ferreira Silva and Mayot have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.