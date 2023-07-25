Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 98 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .439.
- Torres is batting .278 with three homers during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- Torres has recorded a hit in 71 of 98 games this season (72.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.6% of his games this season, Torres has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|43
|.246
|AVG
|.284
|.324
|OBP
|.337
|.446
|SLG
|.432
|17
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|33/23
|K/BB
|26/15
|6
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
