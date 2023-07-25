No. 164-ranked Hugo Dellien will meet No. 120 Cristian Garin in the Hamburg European Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25.

In this Round of 32 match versus Dellien (+170), Garin is favored to win with -225 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Hugo Dellien vs. Cristian Garin Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hugo Dellien vs. Cristian Garin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cristian Garin has a 69.2% chance to win.

Hugo Dellien Cristian Garin +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 44.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hugo Dellien vs. Cristian Garin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open on July 18, 2023 (his most recent match), Dellien was defeated by Bernabe Zapata Miralles 3-6, 6-7.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Garin defeated No. 162-ranked Kimmer Coppejans, winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.

In his 19 matches over the past year across all court types, Dellien has played an average of 24.1 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 17 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Dellien has played an average of 23.4 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Garin is averaging 23.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.3% of those games.

In 20 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Garin has averaged 23.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set, winning 50.6% of the games.

In the one match between Dellien and Garin dating back to 2015, in the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship Round of 32, Garin came out on top 6-3, 6-0.

In two total sets against each other, Garin has taken two, while Dellien has claimed zero.

Garin has defeated Dellien in 12 of 15 total games between them, good for a 80.0% win rate.

Garin and Dellien have matched up one time, and they have averaged 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.