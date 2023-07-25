In the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Tuesday, Nigina Abduraimova (ranked No. 181) meets Iga Swiatek (No. 1).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Swiatek is favored (-10000) against Abduraimova (+2500) .

Iga Swiatek vs. Nigina Abduraimova Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Nigina Abduraimova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 99.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Nigina Abduraimova -10000 Odds to Win Match +2500 -225 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 3.8% 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 69.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.1

Iga Swiatek vs. Nigina Abduraimova Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Swiatek was defeated by No. 76-ranked Elina Svitolina, 5-7, 7-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinals.

Abduraimova is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 236-ranked Tatiana Prozorova in the Round of 32 at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

Swiatek has played 74 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 18.4 games per match.

Swiatek has played 41 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 18.4 games per match.

Abduraimova has averaged 22.6 games per match through her 13 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 45.6% of the games.

Abduraimova is averaging 21.3 games per match and 8.9 games per set in eight matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Swiatek and Abduraimova have not competed against each other since 2015.

