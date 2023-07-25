No. 151-ranked Jan Choinski will take on No. 79 Zhizhen Zhang in the Hamburg European Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25.

With -185 odds, Zhang is favored over Choinski (+140) for this matchup.

Jan Choinski vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Jan Choinski vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 64.9% chance to win.

Jan Choinski Zhizhen Zhang +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Jan Choinski vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Choinski took down No. 56-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

In the Swiss Open Gstaad (his last tournament), Zhang was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 183-ranked Hamad Medjedovic, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6.

Through 14 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Choinski has played 23.8 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.1% of them.

In his seven matches on clay over the past year, Choinski has played an average of 20.9 games (20.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhang is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.0% of those games.

On clay courts, Zhang has played 14 matches and averaged 26.7 games per match (26.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Choinski and Zhang have not competed against each other since 2015.

