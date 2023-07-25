On Tuesday, Jarren Duran (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .317.

Duran has picked up a hit in 50 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this year (23 of 78), with more than one RBI seven times (9.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (26 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .362 AVG .273 .424 OBP .309 .606 SLG .424 21 XBH 16 4 HR 2 22 RBI 12 30/14 K/BB 42/6 12 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings