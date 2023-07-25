Matteo Arnaldi (No. 76) will take on Jesper de Jong (No. 180) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Tuesday, July 25.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Arnaldi is favored (-250) versus de Jong (+190) .

Jesper de Jong vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Jesper de Jong vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jesper de Jong Matteo Arnaldi +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Jesper de Jong vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

de Jong took down Tomas Barrios Vera 6-2, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open, Arnaldi lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 versus Lorenzo Musetti.

de Jong has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, de Jong has played three matches over the past year, totaling 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.5% of games.

In his 32 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Arnaldi is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

Arnaldi has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through 15 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

de Jong and Arnaldi each own one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on October 5, 2022, with Arnaldi finishing on top 6-3, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Arnaldi has secured three against de Jong (60.0%), while de Jong has claimed two.

Arnaldi has bettered de Jong in 22 of 42 total games between them, good for a 52.4% win rate.

de Jong and Arnaldi have played two times, averaging 21.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

