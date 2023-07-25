Jesper de Jong vs. Matteo Arnaldi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Matteo Arnaldi (No. 76) will take on Jesper de Jong (No. 180) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Tuesday, July 25.
In this Round of 32 matchup, Arnaldi is favored (-250) versus de Jong (+190) .
Jesper de Jong vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information
- Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 25
- Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
- Location: Umag, Croatia
- Court Surface: Clay
Jesper de Jong vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Jesper de Jong
|Matteo Arnaldi
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|45.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.7
Jesper de Jong vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights
- de Jong took down Tomas Barrios Vera 6-2, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open, Arnaldi lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 versus Lorenzo Musetti.
- de Jong has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On clay, de Jong has played three matches over the past year, totaling 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.5% of games.
- In his 32 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Arnaldi is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.
- Arnaldi has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through 15 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
- de Jong and Arnaldi each own one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on October 5, 2022, with Arnaldi finishing on top 6-3, 6-2.
- In terms of sets, Arnaldi has secured three against de Jong (60.0%), while de Jong has claimed two.
- Arnaldi has bettered de Jong in 22 of 42 total games between them, good for a 52.4% win rate.
- de Jong and Arnaldi have played two times, averaging 21.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.
