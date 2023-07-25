Jessika Ponchet vs. Yuliya Hatouka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | BNP Paribas Poland Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Yuliya Hatouka (No. 240 in rankings) will take on Jessika Ponchet (No. 140) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open.
In the Round of 32, Ponchet is the favorite against Hatouka, with -155 odds against the underdog's +120.
Jessika Ponchet vs. Yuliya Hatouka Match Information
- Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 25
- Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Court Surface: Hard
Jessika Ponchet vs. Yuliya Hatouka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessika Ponchet has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Jessika Ponchet
|Yuliya Hatouka
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|58
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42
Jessika Ponchet vs. Yuliya Hatouka Trends and Insights
- Ponchet lost 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 versus Emiliana Arango in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (her last match).
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Hatouka took home the victory against No. 191-ranked Valeria Savinykh, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- In her 12 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Ponchet has played an average of 20.8 games.
- Ponchet has played 19.8 games per match in her eight matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In her two matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Hatouka is averaging 22.5 games per match while winning 31.1% of those games.
- Hatouka has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set in two matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 31.1% of those games.
- Ponchet and Hatouka have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the US Open qualifying round. Hatouka was victorious in that bout 6-2, 6-3.
- In two total sets against one another, Hatouka has taken two, while Ponchet has claimed zero.
- Hatouka has won 12 games (70.6% win rate) against Ponchet, who has claimed five games.
- In one match between Ponchet and Hatouka, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
