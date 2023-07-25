In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Yuliya Hatouka (No. 240 in rankings) will take on Jessika Ponchet (No. 140) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

In the Round of 32, Ponchet is the favorite against Hatouka, with -155 odds against the underdog's +120.

Jessika Ponchet vs. Yuliya Hatouka Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Jessika Ponchet vs. Yuliya Hatouka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessika Ponchet has a 60.8% chance to win.

Jessika Ponchet Yuliya Hatouka -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Jessika Ponchet vs. Yuliya Hatouka Trends and Insights

Ponchet lost 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 versus Emiliana Arango in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (her last match).

In the qualifying round on Monday, Hatouka took home the victory against No. 191-ranked Valeria Savinykh, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In her 12 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Ponchet has played an average of 20.8 games.

Ponchet has played 19.8 games per match in her eight matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her two matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Hatouka is averaging 22.5 games per match while winning 31.1% of those games.

Hatouka has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set in two matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 31.1% of those games.

Ponchet and Hatouka have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the US Open qualifying round. Hatouka was victorious in that bout 6-2, 6-3.

In two total sets against one another, Hatouka has taken two, while Ponchet has claimed zero.

Hatouka has won 12 games (70.6% win rate) against Ponchet, who has claimed five games.

In one match between Ponchet and Hatouka, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

