Joris de Loore (No. 202 ranking) will meet Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 106) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 on Tuesday, July 25.

Compared to the underdog de Loore (+155), Stricker is favored (-225) to make it to the Round of 16.

Joris de Loore vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Joris de Loore vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Stephan Stricker has a 69.2% chance to win.

Joris de Loore Dominic Stephan Stricker +155 Odds to Win Match -225 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

Joris de Loore vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Trends and Insights

de Loore is coming off a defeat to No. 112-ranked Zsombor Piros, 6-7, 6-1, 1-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

In the Swiss Open Gstaad (his last tournament), Stricker was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 44-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-7, 1-6.

Through two matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), de Loore has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 42.2% of them.

In his one match on clay over the past year, de Loore has played an average of 18.0 games (18.0 in best-of-three matches).

Stricker is averaging 24.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 25 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.8% of those games.

On clay, Stricker has played six matches and averaged 22.5 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

In the only match between de Loore and Stricker dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Vilnius, Lithuania Men Singles 2023 Round of 32, de Loore came out on top 6-3, 6-1.

In two total sets against one another, de Loore has clinched two, while Stricker has secured zero.

de Loore has the advantage in 16 total games versus Stricker, taking 12 of them.

de Loore and Stricker have squared off one time, averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

