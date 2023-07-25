In the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton against No. 156 Juncheng Shang.

Shelton is getting -175 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 against Shang (+135).

Juncheng Shang vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Juncheng Shang vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 63.6% chance to win.

Juncheng Shang Ben Shelton +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Juncheng Shang vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

Shang took down Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In his last match on July 6, 2023, Shelton lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 3-6 against Laslo Djere in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Shang has played 27.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.3% of them.

Through 11 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Shang has played 28.5 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.4% of them.

Shelton has averaged 30.0 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.0% of the games.

Shelton is averaging 30.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Shang and Shelton have not competed against each other since 2015.

