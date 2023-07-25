Kilian Feldbausch will face Fabio Fognini (No. 137) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 on Tuesday, July 25.

Fognini is getting -900 odds to secure a win versus Feldbausch (+450).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Kilian Feldbausch vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kilian Feldbausch vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Fabio Fognini has a 90.0% chance to win.

Kilian Feldbausch Fabio Fognini +450 Odds to Win Match -900 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 34.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kilian Feldbausch vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights

Feldbausch is coming off a loss to No. 126-ranked Facundo Bagnis, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Fognini last played on July 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad and was defeated 1-6, 6-2, 2-6 by No. 79-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

In his one match over the past year across all court types, Feldbausch has played an average of 22.0 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his one match on clay over the past 12 months, Feldbausch has played an average of 22.0 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Fognini has played 37 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.6% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Fognini has averaged 26.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 50.3% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Feldbausch and Fognini have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.