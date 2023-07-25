The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .223 with eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (13.5%).

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 52), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .240 AVG .207 .272 OBP .241 .507 SLG .244 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 11 24/4 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings