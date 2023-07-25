No. 164-ranked Leolia Jeanjean will face No. 53 Emma Navarro in the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Navarro is favored (-700) versus Jeanjean (+450) .

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has an 87.5% chance to win.

Leolia Jeanjean Emma Navarro +450 Odds to Win Match -700 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 36.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.5

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

Jeanjean came up short 2-6, 4-6 against Simona Waltert in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open (her most recent tournament), Navarro was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 26-ranked Qinwen Zheng, 4-6, 2-6.

Jeanjean has played 21.8 games per match in her 21 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Jeanjean has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.7 games per match while winning 45.3% of games.

In her 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Navarro is averaging 19.9 games per match while winning 49.8% of those games.

On clay, Navarro has played nine matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Jeanjean and Navarro have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Abierto GNP Seguros Round of 32. Navarro was victorious in that matchup 6-4, 6-2.

Navarro and Jeanjean have matched up in two sets against each other, with Navarro taking two of them.

Navarro has captured 12 games (66.7% win rate) against Jeanjean, who has secured six games.

Jeanjean and Navarro have squared off one time, averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

