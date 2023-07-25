Two of the WNBA's top scorers take the court -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- when the New York Liberty (16-5) host the Seattle Storm (4-18) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Storm

New York averages 88.8 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 86.2 Seattle gives up.

New York is shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 10-1 when they shoot better than 46.7% from the field.

New York shoots 38.9% from three-point range, 0.7% higher than the 38.2% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 9-2 when they shoot better than 38.2% from distance.

New York and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 3.6 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Liberty have been putting up 89.9 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 88.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

New York's defense has been more porous as of late, as the team has allowed 85.9 points per game over its last 10 compared to the 82.4 points per game its opponents average this season.

The Liberty's last 10 outings have seen them make 11.4 three-pointers per game while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are up compared to their 2023 averages of 10.9 makes and 38.9%.

Liberty Injuries