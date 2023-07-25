In the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Tuesday, Lucrezia Stefanini (ranked No. 108) faces Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 55).

With -225 odds, Fruhvirtova is the favorite against Stefanini (+170) for this match.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Linda Fruhvirtova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Lucrezia Stefanini -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Wimbledon, Fruhvirtova was defeated by No. 29-ranked Petra Martic, 5-7, 7-6, 1-4, in the Round of 128.

In her last match on July 5, 2023, Stefanini came up short 4-6, 4-6 against Anett Kontaveit in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

In her 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 21.4 games.

Through 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 21.8 games per match and won 53.4% of them.

Stefanini has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 22 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.7% of the games.

Stefanini is averaging 21.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Fruhvirtova and Stefanini have played in the last five years.

