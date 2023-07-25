Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Lucrezia Stefanini: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | BNP Paribas Poland Open
In the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Tuesday, Lucrezia Stefanini (ranked No. 108) faces Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 55).
With -225 odds, Fruhvirtova is the favorite against Stefanini (+170) for this match.
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Match Information
- Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 25
- Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Court Surface: Hard
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Linda Fruhvirtova has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|Lucrezia Stefanini
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|56.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.7
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, the Wimbledon, Fruhvirtova was defeated by No. 29-ranked Petra Martic, 5-7, 7-6, 1-4, in the Round of 128.
- In her last match on July 5, 2023, Stefanini came up short 4-6, 4-6 against Anett Kontaveit in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- In her 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 21.4 games.
- Through 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 21.8 games per match and won 53.4% of them.
- Stefanini has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 22 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.7% of the games.
- Stefanini is averaging 21.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Fruhvirtova and Stefanini have played in the last five years.
