Manuel Guinard (No. 271 ranking) will meet Geoffrey Blancaneaux (No. 185) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 on Tuesday, July 25.

Guinard is the favorite (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Blancaneaux, who is -105.

Manuel Guinard vs. Geoffrey Blancaneaux Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Manuel Guinard vs. Geoffrey Blancaneaux Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Manuel Guinard has a 57.4% chance to win.

Manuel Guinard Geoffrey Blancaneaux -135 Odds to Win Match -105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Manuel Guinard vs. Geoffrey Blancaneaux Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 379-ranked Michael Vrbensky 6-0, 7-6 on Monday, Guinard advanced to the Round of 32.

Blancaneaux is coming off a 3-6, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 126-ranked Facundo Bagnis in the qualifying round at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Guinard has played 23.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 16 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Guinard has played an average of 25.0 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 29 matches in the past year across all court types, Blancaneaux is averaging 25.2 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.

Blancaneaux has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through seven matches on clay courts in the past year.

Guinard sports a 2-0 record versus Blancaneaux. Their last matchup was a 6-2, 4-3 victory for Guinard in the ATP Challenger Poznan, Poland Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on June 20, 2023.

In five total sets against each other, Guinard has won four, while Blancaneaux has claimed one.

Guinard and Blancaneaux have squared off in 45 total games, and Guinard has won more often, capturing 26 of them.

In two matches between Guinard and Blancaneaux, they have played 22.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

