In a match slated for Tuesday, Federico Coria (No. 108 in rankings) will take on Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 83) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Coria is getting -155 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Huesler (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Federico Coria Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Federico Coria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Federico Coria has a 60.8% chance to win.

Marc-Andrea Huesler Federico Coria +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Federico Coria Trends and Insights

Huesler is coming off a loss to No. 118-ranked Jurij Rodionov, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

In his last match in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open, Coria went down 3-6, 3-6 against Francisco Cerundolo.

In his 48 matches over the past year across all court types, Huesler has played an average of 27.0 games (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, Huesler has played an average of 29.0 games (29.0 in best-of-three matches).

Coria has played 23 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.0% of those games.

On clay courts, Coria has played 13 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 11.6 games per set.

In the one match between Huesler and Coria dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Salzburg-Anif, Austria Men Singles Round of 16, Coria came out on top 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Coria and Huesler have faced off in three total sets, with Coria taking two of them and Huesler one.

Coria and Huesler have squared off in 27 total games, and Coria has won more often, securing 16 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Huesler and Coria are averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.