On Tuesday, Alexander Shevchenko (No. 93 in the world) faces Marco Cecchinato (No. 96) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Cecchinato (+160), Shevchenko is favored to win with -210 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 67.7% chance to win.

Marco Cecchinato Alexander Shevchenko +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Nordea Open, Cecchinato was beaten by No. 89-ranked Pavel Kotov, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

Shevchenko is coming off a 2-6, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud in the Round of 16 at the Nordea Open.

Cecchinato has played 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Cecchinato has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.2% of games.

In the past 12 months, Shevchenko has played 33 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.5% of the games. He averages 22.0 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

In 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Shevchenko has averaged 21.6 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 49.6% of the games.

Cecchinato and Shevchenko have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Szczecin, Poland Men Singles 2022 Round of 16. Shevchenko claimed victory in that match 6-2, 6-2.

In two sets between Shevchenko and Cecchinato, Shevchenko has yet to lose any of them.

Shevchenko has the edge in 16 total games versus Cecchinato, taking 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Cecchinato and Shevchenko are averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.