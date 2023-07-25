In the Hamburg Round of 16 on Tuesday, No. 76-ranked Martina Trevisan meets No. 67 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

In the Round of 16, Osorio Serrano is favored over Trevisan, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.

Martina Trevisan vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Martina Trevisan vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 67.7% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +600 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Martina Trevisan vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Trends and Insights

Trevisan is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-0 victory over No. 168-ranked Elvina Kalieva in Sunday's Round of 32.

Osorio Serrano defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Trevisan has played 19.2 games per match and won 46.7% of them.

In her 11 matches on clay over the past year, Trevisan has played an average of 18.9 games.

Osorio Serrano is averaging 22.4 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.0% of those games.

Osorio Serrano has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 17 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the only match between Trevisan and Osorio Serrano dating back to 2015, in the San Diego, USA Women Singles 2022 Round of 32, Trevisan came out on top 6-3, 6-4.

Trevisan and Osorio Serrano have played two sets, and Trevisan has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Trevisan has the upper hand in 19 total games versus Osorio Serrano, taking 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Trevisan and Osorio Serrano are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

