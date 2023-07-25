Tatjana Maria (No. 65) will take on Natalija Stevanovic (No. 166) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Tuesday, July 25.

Maria is favored (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Stevanovic, who is +190.

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

  • Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, July 25
  • Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
  • Location: Warsaw, Poland
  • Court Surface: Hard

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 71.4% chance to win.

Natalija Stevanovic Tatjana Maria
+190 Odds to Win Match -250
- Odds to Win Tournament +10000
34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4%
- Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0%
42.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.3

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

  • Stevanovic remains in the tournament despite coming up short 2-6, 7-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round against Jana Fett.
  • In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Maria was defeated 3-6, 6-2, 6-7 against Fanny Stollar.
  • Stevanovic has played 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.5 games per match.
  • On hard courts, Stevanovic has played six matches over the past year, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 43.4% of games.
  • Maria has averaged 20.8 games per match in her 46 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.0% of the games.
  • Maria is averaging 19.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.
  • This is the first time that Stevanovic and Maria have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

