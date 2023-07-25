Tatjana Maria (No. 65) will take on Natalija Stevanovic (No. 166) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Tuesday, July 25.

Maria is favored (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Stevanovic, who is +190.

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 71.4% chance to win.

Natalija Stevanovic Tatjana Maria +190 Odds to Win Match -250 - Odds to Win Tournament +10000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 42.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.3

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

Stevanovic remains in the tournament despite coming up short 2-6, 7-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round against Jana Fett.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Maria was defeated 3-6, 6-2, 6-7 against Fanny Stollar.

Stevanovic has played 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Stevanovic has played six matches over the past year, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 43.4% of games.

Maria has averaged 20.8 games per match in her 46 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.0% of the games.

Maria is averaging 19.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Stevanovic and Maria have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

