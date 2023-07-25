In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Clara Burel (No. 84 in rankings) will meet Olga Danilovic (No. 105) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

In this Round of 32 match versus Burel (+115), Danilovic is the favorite with -150 odds.

Olga Danilovic vs. Clara Burel Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Olga Danilovic vs. Clara Burel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Olga Danilovic has a 60.0% chance to win.

Olga Danilovic Clara Burel -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Olga Danilovic vs. Clara Burel Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on July 18, 2023, Danilovic lost her most recent match, losing 3-6 (retired) against Sofya Lansere.

Burel is coming off a 1-6, 6-7 loss to No. 85-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

Danilovic has played 22.7 games per match in her 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Danilovic has played nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.7 games per match.

Burel has averaged 23.2 games per match through her 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.6% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Burel has played 13 matches and averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

On January 11, 2023, Danilovic and Burel matched up in the Australian Open qualifying round. Burel secured the win 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Burel and Danilovic have played three total sets, with Burel clinching two of them and Danilovic one.

Burel and Danilovic have competed in 23 total games, and Burel has won more often, claiming 15 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Danilovic and Burel are averaging 23.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

