Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (64-34) and the Boston Red Sox (53-47) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (10-7) against the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (7-6).

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Red Sox were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Red Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (51%) in those contests.

This year, Boston has won 14 of 22 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 5 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (504 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule