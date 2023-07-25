How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 111 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 504.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .332.
- The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Boston has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.33) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.293 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 16 starts this season.
- In 16 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-0
|Away
|Joe Jacques
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|W 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ross Stripling
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|George Kirby
