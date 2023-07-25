The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 111 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 504.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .332.

The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.33) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.293 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Oakland Athletics.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 16 starts this season.

In 16 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby

